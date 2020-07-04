Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $223,000 in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in GATX by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in GATX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in GATX by 23.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSE:GATX opened at $59.14 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,588.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $389,124.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Stephens upgraded shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

