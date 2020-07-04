Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $200,000 in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEWR. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in New Relic by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,832,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,513 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,423,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,502,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,254,000 after acquiring an additional 868,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,159,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEWR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,706,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,500 shares of company stock worth $7,286,875. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $96.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.18.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.