Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $192,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.14. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

