Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tennant by 54.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNC shares. Sidoti reduced their target price on Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tennant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

TNC opened at $64.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. Tennant has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

