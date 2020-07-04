Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $214,000 Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Morningstar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Morningstar by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,776,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,557,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,644,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 21,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,032,472.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,126,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,283,415.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,372 shares of company stock valued at $33,339,657 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $146.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.97. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MORN. BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

