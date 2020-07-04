Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $204,000 Stake in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,741,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after purchasing an additional 654,998 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,029,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 994,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,833,000 after purchasing an additional 156,545 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 727,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

CIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bancolombia in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59. Bancolombia SA has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia SA will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

