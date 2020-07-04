Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 147.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Veoneer by 42.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 61.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Veoneer from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.69. Veoneer Inc has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.00 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. Analysts predict that Veoneer Inc will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

