Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $172,000 Position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 954,878 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Whiting Petroleum worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 885,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $105.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.75). Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 266.24%. The company had revenue of $244.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.79 million. Analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Capital One Financial cut Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens cut Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

