Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,530 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,769,000. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 40.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $8,973,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,684,000 after purchasing an additional 511,350 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THC stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

