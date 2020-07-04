Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,344.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $251.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBH. TD Securities downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

