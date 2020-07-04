Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of City Office REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 20.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

CIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $10.01 on Friday. City Office REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $476.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.