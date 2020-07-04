Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,698 Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,582,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,373,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 195,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 384,806 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 14,313.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 214,709 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENIA opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. Enel Americas SA has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. Enel Americas had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

ENIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Enel Americas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enel Americas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

