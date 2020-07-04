Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,023 Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

HCC stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $763.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.