Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TIM Participacoes by 2,823.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes during the fourth quarter worth about $15,722,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes during the first quarter worth about $5,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TIM Participacoes by 32.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,151,000 after buying an additional 306,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TIM Participacoes by 772.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 149,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

TSU opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. TIM Participacoes SA has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.09.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $951.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSU shares. ValuEngine cut TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

