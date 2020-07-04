Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Chefs’ Warehouse as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF opened at $13.61 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $500.86 million, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $375.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CHEF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.