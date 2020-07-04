VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VIVENDI SA/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get VIVENDI SA/ADR alerts:

VIVHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised VIVENDI SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.