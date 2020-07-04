Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.88. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 363,465 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,276,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 147,668 shares during the period. Vista Gold comprises approximately 1.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 5.24% of Vista Gold worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

