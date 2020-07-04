Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.88. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 363,465 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.
Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).
About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
Read More: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.