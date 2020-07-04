ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ViacomCBS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 2nd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.