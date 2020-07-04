Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Shares of Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $4.34. Vermillion shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 979,792 shares traded.
VRML has been the subject of a number of research reports. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermillion in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Vermillion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $373.93 million, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.
Vermillion Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRML)
Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.
