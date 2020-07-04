Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Shares of Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $4.34. Vermillion shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 979,792 shares traded.

VRML has been the subject of a number of research reports. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermillion in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Vermillion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Get Vermillion alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $373.93 million, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vermillion by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermillion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vermillion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vermillion by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vermillion by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Vermillion Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRML)

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vermillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.