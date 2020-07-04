Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VZ. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

