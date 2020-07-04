Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS) Shares Up 1.5%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS) shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $50.15, 2,439,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,107,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25.

