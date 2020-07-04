VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.27

Shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.27 and traded as high as $73.83. VanEck Vectors Coal ETF shares last traded at $73.16, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 1,170.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the period.

Market Vectors-Coal ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield return performance of the Stowe Coal Index (COAL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates COAL. COAL, calculated and maintained by Standard & Poor’s Custom Indices on behalf of Stowe Global Indexes LLC, is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies worldwide that are engaged in the coal industry.

