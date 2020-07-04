Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.29

Uranium Participation Corp (TSE:U) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.92. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 197,326 shares changing hands.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Uranium Participation from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Uranium Participation from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Uranium Participation from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Uranium Participation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.29. The firm has a market cap of $650.65 million and a PE ratio of -11.44.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$1.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Participation Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Participation Company Profile (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

