Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Universal Forest Products posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Forest Products.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Universal Forest Products from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Forest Products has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $584,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $89,251.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,594,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 1,577.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

