UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UniFirst in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Get UniFirst alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

UniFirst stock opened at $175.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day moving average of $180.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,289,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $27,635,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 88,675 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,767,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.