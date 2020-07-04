Trustmark Corp to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Trustmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Trustmark stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Trustmark had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,315,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at about $4,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,644,000 after buying an additional 69,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 61,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trustmark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,339.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

