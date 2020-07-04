Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tricida were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tricida by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,730,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,072,000 after purchasing an additional 206,256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

TCDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker bought 32,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,385.16. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,073.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,321 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $828,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Tricida Inc has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.