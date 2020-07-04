Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 62,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JELD opened at $15.12 on Friday. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Michel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

