Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 2,624.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 93.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 58,757 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 116,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,685,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,388,000 after purchasing an additional 419,594 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 283,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 91,179 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 54.94%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

