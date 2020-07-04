Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.79

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.79 and traded as high as $16.00. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 157,100 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 80.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 625,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 278,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 560,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 76,091 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 482,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

