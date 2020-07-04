Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 2,500 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 173,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Monday, June 22nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $41,975.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $41,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $37,825.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $41,275.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $37,925.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $33,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $32,325.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $30,650.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $29,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $29,725.00.

YEXT stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,080 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,955,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,031,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.