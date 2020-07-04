Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIF. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $188,262,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $149,909,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $120,181,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $114,046,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TIF shares. TheStreet downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $122.22 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.