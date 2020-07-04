The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.90. The9 shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 2,220,717 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.

About The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.