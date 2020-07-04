Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a coverage optimism score of 1.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TSLA opened at $1,208.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,358.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $915.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $688.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $1,228.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tesla from $1,001.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $630.19.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock worth $15,698,572. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

