Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sets New 52-Week High at $209.35

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $209.35 and last traded at $207.40, with a volume of 923334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,415.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,628 shares of company stock worth $50,037,840. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after acquiring an additional 114,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after acquiring an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

