Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €110.00 by Deutsche Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €110.00 ($123.60) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.06 ($102.32).

FRA:SY1 opened at €103.85 ($116.69) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €97.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €92.65. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

