SVB Leerink Weighs in on CVS Health Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVS Health in a report released on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of CVS opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

