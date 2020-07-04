SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a report released on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCOI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

CCOI opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.95. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,070 shares of company stock worth $776,009. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Cogent Communications by 82.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 59,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 397.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,101 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $690,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

