Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.38

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.38 and traded as high as $18.66. Strattec Security shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 33,100 shares.

STRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Strattec Security by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 52,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.