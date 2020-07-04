Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SEOAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Pareto Securities raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

Read More: Balanced Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.