STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

NYSE:STM opened at $27.09 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 328,551 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 114.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,858 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,571 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

