Stephany Verstraete Sells 4,000 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $759,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephany Verstraete also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $410,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $208.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.26. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 510.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,610,000 after buying an additional 1,173,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,435,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 405.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 625,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,026,000 after purchasing an additional 502,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16,754.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 404,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.58.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

