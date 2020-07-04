Stantec (TSE:STN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.34

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.34 and traded as high as $42.24. Stantec shares last traded at $41.82, with a volume of 168,989 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$44.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.55.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.34. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.46 million. Research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.450586 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.01, for a total transaction of C$1,720,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,698,628.74. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$82,687.00. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $1,907,239 in the last 90 days.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

