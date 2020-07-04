Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG) Stock Price Up 20.3%

Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG) shares rose 20.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55, approximately 444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stabilis Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter.

About Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Stabilis Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products.

