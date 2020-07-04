SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSEZY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SSE PLC/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. SSE PLC/S has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

