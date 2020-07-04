Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $384,000 Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. South Jersey Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

