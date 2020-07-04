Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,179 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of Ryerson worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYI. Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 33.7% during the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 500,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 126,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 105,538 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 125.6% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 159,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 88,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

RYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

