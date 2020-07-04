Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 51.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $639,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $604,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,568.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,523. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $82.29 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $83.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

