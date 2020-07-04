SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to announce $289.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $294.40 million. SPX Flow reported sales of $385.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.78 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPX Flow by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPX Flow by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the 1st quarter worth about $1,933,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.90. SPX Flow has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

