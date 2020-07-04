Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Stock Price

Media coverage about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE KKR opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -780.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

